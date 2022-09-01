Backstage News On Bobby Fish's Future In AEW

Bobby Fish is reportedly on his way out of AEW.

According to Fightful Select, the veteran wrestler's contract is expiring soon, and his deal will not be renewed.

Fish has been off AEW TV since he, Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly betrayed the Young Bucks on the August 3 episode of "AEW Dynamite," splitting up the Undisputed Elite stable in the process. When the betrayal angle happened, it was presumed that The Elite will feud with Cole & reDragon upon Kenny Omega's return. However, Cole and O'Reilly have been off AEW TV due to various injuries, as confirmed by Fish in a recent interview. According to Fish, Cole & reDragon were initially slated to be part of the ongoing AEW World Trios tournament, but "plans to be shifted" once it became clear that the trio wasn't healthy enough to compete.

Fish arrived in AEW on the October 6 episode of "AEW Dynamite" last year, answering an open challenge from Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. Shortly thereafter, O'Reilly also debuted with the promotion, leading to the reunion of WWE NXT's Undisputed Era stable in AEW.

If Fish is indeed done with AEW, he leaves the company with a 16-11 win-loss record, with his final match coming against Blake Li on the July 13 taping of "AEW Dark: Elevation." Fish remains active on the indie scene, wrestling Yuya Uemura at a recent DEFY event in Seattle, Washington.

Fans on social media believe Fish will wind up back in WWE, citing his recent praise of Triple H, WWE's new Head of Creative & Talent Relations.