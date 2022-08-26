Bobby Fish Confirms Recent Undisputed Elite Plans Were 'Subject To Change'

When Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly turned on the Young Bucks, fans wondered if the former Undisputed Era would be entering the tournament for the AEW World Trios Championship.

In a recent interview with the "Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling" podcast, Fish was asked if plans were ever in place for Cole, O'Reilly, and himself to be in the tourney, especially with the returning Kenny Omega and rival Young Bucks paired as one of the teams.

"We weren't going to be able to do it, all three of us, at the time that we needed to be [ready]," Fish confirmed. "Plans had to be shifted, you know, much like everything else in wrestling. It's all subject to change. This was, unfortunately, one of those things that became subject to change."

Fish was later asked what AEW viewers can expect going forward from the pairing of reDRagon and Cole.

"I think right now I'm the only one who is fully healthy," Fish revealed. "It's just a matter of the boys getting back, and it won't be long, but I think that's kind of where we are at the moment. We're just giving the boys time to heal, and then we'll get this thing going again."

While Cole has been dealing with a torn labrum and a concussion, O'Reilly is currently on the shelf with several undisclosed injuries. Cole hasn't wrestled a match since his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship bout at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26. O'Reilly, meanwhile, has been out of action since his match against Jon Moxley on the June 8 episode of "Dynamite." Fish has wrestled a few matches on the indies and on AEW's YouTube shows over recent weeks.

