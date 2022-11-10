Buff Bagwell's First And Only WWE Match Proved To Be A Low Point For His Career

"This match sucks!" was the chant that echoed throughout the Tacoma Dome during the "Raw is War" main event on July 2, 2001. That night, the WWF relaunched WCW, with Booker T defending the WCW Championship against Buff Bagwell in the final quarter hour of the show. Though the crowd reacted loudly for Booker and Bagwell on their entrances, the boos came out once the bell rang.

No matter what the WCW veterans did in the ring, the Tacoma crowd was relentless in their booing. After five minutes of action, the boos turned to cheers when "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Kurt Angle hit the ring to pummel Booker T. Assisted by Bagwell, the WWF tandem dragged Booker to the back and tossed him out of the venue. Seconds later, Bagwell was thrown out as well and never seen again on WWF television.

"To my knowledge ... I'm the only wrestler, in the history of time, to be the main event one week and fired the next," said Bagwell in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. "I mean, where do you sign up for that? Buff Bagwell was the main event with Booker T and they fired me in Atlanta, Georgia the next week."