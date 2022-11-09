Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns

2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.

Former WWF Tag Team Champion and one-half of the original Headshrinkers Samu Anoa'i believes WWE will "probably do whatever it takes to make it happen" on the grandest stage, WrestleMania. When asked who he would predict as the likely winner of the bout, Samu bet on the reigning champion.

"I would pick Roman," he told Sportskeeda Wrestling. "I feel that he has the youth, the strength and the time to dedicate to the fans of the wrestling federation."

Samu also note that The Rock has been out of in-ring action for a while, last appearing at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, where he defeated Erick Rowan in a mere six seconds. While Samu recognized that The Rock is probably still in good shape in terms of general fitness, "ring shape and being in shape bodybuilding wise is two different things."

"There's nothing like being in ring shape," he said. "But Rock's not stupid. He knows this. So I wouldn't expect him to step into this unprepared or anything like that if it were to happen."