Pat McAfee's Wife Announces Pregnancy And Opens Up About IVF

Pat McAfee and his wife Samantha have announced that they are expecting their first child in May 2023. In a heartfelt tweet on November 9, Samantha shared the news and opened up about their journey of conceiving through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

"After about 150 shots, a surgery, a transfer, countless blood tests, waiting on embryos, genetic testing, hoping for a big fat positive on a pee stick. So much support from family & close friends. We are beyond happy & blessed to announce our double rainbow baby!" Samantha tweeted.

She added a note to the tweet revealing they began their IVF journey in July after losing two pregnancies that resulted in medical complications where she almost lost her life. Samantha said that the process was "physically demanding and emotionally challenging" having to endure multiple hormone injections a day that Pat dispensed. Despite that, she believes her relationship with Pat has grown stronger.

Pat has had a busy year juggling multiple responsibilities as an on-air personality in and out of WWE. While also serving as a full-time color commentator on "SmackDown," McAfee made his WrestleMania debut in April by defeating Austin Theory. In September, McAfee announced he was temporarily stepping away from WWE to work with ESPN as an analyst for "College GameDay."

As a result, WWE shuffled the announce team and moved Wade Barrett from "NXT" to "SmackDown" to call the action alongside Michael Cole. While a WWE return timeframe is currently unknown, McAfee is expected to come back at some point as he signed a multi-year contract extension in July.