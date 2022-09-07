Pat McAfee Gives Major Update On His WWE Status

Pat McAfee has provided a major update on his future with WWE.

McAfee recently signed a deal with ESPN to serve as an analyst for "College GameDay." The New York Post was the first to reveal the news. Given his new gig, many wondered what the future would hold for McAfee in WWE, as most pivotal college football games are played on Saturday, just one day after "SmackDown," where McAfee serves as color commentator.

Taking to his own "The Pat McAfee Show," the former NFL punter said that he initially wanted to work both jobs.

"The original thought for me was, 'I could do SmackDown and GameDay. I could do it,'" McAfee recalled. "The folks at the WWE, who I have nothing but love, respect, and appreciation for, I'm talking old regime, new regime, whoever you think is in charge over there, I have nothing but great feelings towards ... I reach out to them, I chitchat with them. They actually were the ones that said, 'Hey man, if you're gonna do GameDay, which is a great opportunity, congratulations, we love the show. You cannot be traveling overnight for the entirety of the season. It's not good for your health, it's not good for your family, it's not good for anything.'"

McAfee noted that WWE told him that he could step away from his commentary duties on "SmackDown" for the college football season. The company assured him that he would be right back in the saddle once the season is over.

"SmackDown will be on hold for a little bit, me commentating, while I do College GameDay," McAfee announced.