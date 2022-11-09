Freddie Prinze Jr. Buries WWE NXT

One former WWE writer is clearly not a fan of "WWE NXT" after watching the November 1 episode.

"This was like watching a grade school theater production, only not as good," Freddie Prinze Jr. said on the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast. "I mean, the blocking is just four people standing in a line. There was two guys, I think two Australian guys, Bron Breakker, and someone else. Everyone is just standing in a line across from each other, and everybody is just talking with their face to camera. There was nothing organic, good, remotely decent about it."

Prinze Jr. noted on the podcast that he was unsure whether the segment involving reigning "NXT" Champion Breakker, "NXT" Tag Team Champion Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson), and Wes Lee, was supposed to be funny, comparing it to a guilty pleasure film like "Showgirls," or if the whole thing was just horribly produced. After venting his frustrations about the segment, Prinze Jr. turned his attentions to an incident involving WWE veteran R-Truth and Grayson Waller, which ultimately forced him to change the channel after the former got hurt during the pair's scheduled match.

"Then I saw R-Truth come out, and I don't know who's fault this is," Prinze Jr. said. "I don't know if he blew his knee when he jumped out of the ring, or if the guy that's supposed to catch him was just watching and didn't. I've watched it a few times now. It's hard to watch ... There was no effort to catch Truth whatsoever ... That was the last part of NXT I watched."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.