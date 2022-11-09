Mick Foley Is Making A Staggering Amount Of Money On Cameo

Mick Foley might soon be filling Mr. Socko with some extra cash now that he's become the highest earning athlete on Cameo. The former WWF star is officially the top-earning sportsperson on the video messaging app, according to Betting.com. Foley is earning more money on the app than famed athletes such as Brett Favre and Tony Hawk, while also earning more than fellow wrestlers like Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Matt Hardy.

Foley retired in 2012 following a nearly 30-year in-ring career that saw him become one of the top stars during the WWF's famed Attitude Era while utilizing a multitude of characters, including his memorable runs as Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love. Foley won the WWF Championship on three separate occasions and was a tag team champion eight times during his run with the company. Following his final retirement from in-ring action, "The Hardcore Legend" was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Pro wrestling fans' endearment for the hardcore wrestler is clear, according to his Cameo statistics. Foley is the top-earning athlete on the app, despite charging less than other sports stars who he continues to out-earn. Foley charges $125 per video message, while Favre charges $400 per video and Ric Flair charges $500. In total, Betting.com estimates Foley to have earned nearly half a million dollars through the service. The former WWF and ECW star also has more than 4,400 reviews from fans and maintains a five-star rating on the app, and Foley appears just as satisfied as his fans, writing, "I LOVE making these videos!"