Jon Moxley Opens Up About His Fears Before Going To Rehab

Current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has worked really hard to get to the good place he finds himself here in 2022. In October 2021, Moxley entered rehab to address his alcoholism, suddenly leaving AEW before a televised match he was scheduled to appear in. This January, he returned from treatment ready to get back to the things he loves.

The AEW star has been very open about his battle with addiction since coming back, and people like NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley celebrated Moxley, proud of him for seeking help. In a new interview with Cincinnati.com, Moxley talked about how bad his alcohol issue was and the struggle it was in dealing with it.

"Over a year ago, I was afraid of dying of a seizure in the ring," Moxley said. "I had that on my mind every day. It was all (messed) up, and going through an absolute personal hell for a long time that nobody else even knew about." He continued, "When you're scared for your actual life, to make the decision to go to rehab and (stuff) was basically -– I had to basically assume I'm giving everything away. I was like, 'OK, I'm either going to live a long, happy life and raise my kid and be a person, or I can wrestle. But I can't have both.'"

When describing his return at the start of the year, Moxley was a bit surprised to learn that nobody in the locker room was mad at him for seeking treatment, and that they all very happy to have him back. The AEW World Champion also said that had he kept going in the wrong direction, "I could have died on live television."

Now, it's all about priorities and keeping things in perspective for him. "Now there's kind of nothing to lose," Moxley said. "What, am I gonna lose a match? Will I screw up a move? Like, what could possibly go wrong? Almost nothing. Big f***ing deal. Am I alive? OK, I think it was a fine day, then."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).