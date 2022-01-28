NBA legend Charles Barkley recently went on his Steam Room podcast to heap praise on AEW star Jon Moxley for stepping away from the ring to enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

Sir Charles expressed how he proud he is of Moxley for seeking help, as he knows a thing or two about addiction after losing his younger brother.

“Hey, this is serious right here,” Barkley said. “I know y’all don’t know this guy, his name is Jon Moxley. You guys know I’m a big wrestling fan. Shout out to The Rock. Hey Rock, we always gonna be close. I do all the stunt work. Y’all don’t know this, when y’all see his body, that’s me actually [Barkley joked]. So I watch a lot of wrestling, so Jon Moxley is a star on our network actually [TNT]. This is not a homer-pick. He wrestles for, you know — shout out to Chris Jericho.

“So Jon Moxley, he’s one of the biggest stars — yes, AEW. He left three months ago for alcohol treatment. You know I had a younger brother who passed away so I know a lot about addiction and he just came back this week and I just want him to know — we never met. I just wanna say man, I’m really proud of him. I wish him nothing but the best. I’ve been through it with my family and man, it’s a tough situation but I just want him to know, I’m really proud of him and just keep battling. That’s all you can do. That’s all you can do. So shoutout to those guys.”

Although Moxley has never appeared on Inside the NBA, AEW’s Chris Jericho joined Barkey & Co. on the popular TNT show in 2020. Shaq also used the platform to promote his feud with Cody Rhodes last year.

Jon Moxley will be seen in action against Anthony Bowens in Friday’s Beach Break edition of AEW Rampage. You can click here for spoilers from the taped show.

