Ric Flair Confirms Plans To Address 'Plane Ride From Hell' Fallout

In September 2021, an episode of "Dark Side of the Ring" aired, chronicling WWE's "Plane Ride from Hell" that took place on May 5, 2002. Front and center of that story was Ric Flair, who was alleged to have exposed himself to a flight attendant, among other sexual misconduct. Lawsuits followed in the years to come, and after the episode released, Flair's Car Shield ad campaign was temporarily paused.

But on the latest episode of "To Be The Man," "The Nature Boy" had some pointed words for those involved with the telling of the story, as well as reports that he was left off WWE's opening video package ahead of Crown Jewel this past weekend. "I have no idea [why]," Flair said with regard to being excluded. This isn't the first time this has happened, as WWE pulled Flair from their opening after the "Dark Side" episode aired. They also removed his merchandise from WWE Shop temporarily. At this point, though, whenever the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is included, he's grateful. However, it now seems likely he may have been left out by accident, as Flair was present in the opening again prior to Monday's "Raw."

"I don't care what anybody says," Flair continued. "I mean Arn Anderson was giving me a lecture about kissing WWE's ass at the last match. That is the biggest compliment you can ever get as a wrestler is to get in the opening of anything WWE has. ... One of the most difficult things I've ever been through in my life personally, aside from health issues" he declared, "is having 85,000 people tell me within two minutes that I wasn't in the opening of "Raw" or "SmackDown" after that b******t from plane ride to hell came out. ... Which is explained thoroughly in my new documentary ... I am calling some people out big time."