Conan O'Brien Claims To Have Influenced One Of The Rock's Catchphrases

When it comes to professional wrestling, few names are more notable than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He's always had a way with words. Though when it comes to one specific moment, former "Tonight Show" and "Late Night" host Conan O'Brien is responsible for at least one of Rock's catchphrases from over the years. On Wednesday's episode of "The Howard Stern Show," O'Brien explained how it all came together.

"One of my proudest moments in comedy is I used to screw around with the writers a lot," O'Brien said. "I'd come into the room and I'd be like, 'Quiet down, you idiots!' And I would go on these long rants. One of my put-downs that I came up with that was so stupid but I liked it was if a writer said something that I didn't like, I'd say, 'Why don't you go have a nice tall glass of shut-up juice, alright?'"

One of those writers was Tommy Blacha, who O'Brien praised as "one of the greatest comedy writers I've ever worked with." Blacha later left to go work for WWE as a Creative Director in 1999. Shortly after, O'Brien's put-down was made famous by The Rock in a backstage segment with Michael Cole.

"Tommy liked it," O'Brien recalled, "and Tommy said watch the match this weekend, and it was The Rock. The crowd went crazy. Then the next week, Tommy said check this out so I tune in that match, people are holding up signs that say drink some shut-up juice. Tommy was apologizing and I said, 'What are you talking about? Dwayne The Rock Johnson just said it.' I was in heaven."

