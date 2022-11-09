Chris Jericho Talks Plans For 'The Painmaker' Outside Pro Wrestling

Chris Jericho has performed as many characters over the years. During his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Jericho introduced The Painmaker persona as a foil to "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada. Jericho previously stated that The Painmaker was "conceived as what a serial killer would look like" if he was a pro wrestler and declared it to be a graphic novel waiting to happen. Now, it appears his aspirations of taking The Painmaker out of the squared circle are becoming a reality.

While appearing on a recent episode of "Howie Mandel Does Stuff," Jericho explained that he wants to see a new superhero introduced after years of Spider-Man, Batman, and Superman films. Now, he wants to see The Painmaker on screen.

"The idea is to make it into a movie at some point," Jericho said. "That's my overall goal. We're just writing and illustrating the graphic novel now. So the idea is The Painmaker is an intergalactic former serial killer. He's changed his life, and he's not a serial killer anymore, but now he travels the galaxy hunting down other serial killers in different galaxies, different planets."

Jericho revealed that The Painmaker will be a "very flawed" character as he will have to kill innocent people from time to time. He likened the story to the "Dexter" series that aired on Showtime, however, he wants to take The Painmaker a step further.

"What if The Painmaker falls in love and can't help himself, and he has to kill the one he loves?" Jericho asked. "Who knows? The possibilities are endless."

