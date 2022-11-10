Timothy Thatcher Discusses Why His WWE Run Didn't Work Out

Timothy Thatcher was released from WWE back in January. The 39-year-old was part of a wave of budget cuts that saw several wrestlers and backstage personnel part ways with the company, including Samoa Joe and William Regal. However, Thatcher gained a loyal fan base during his time in WWE, and many of his supporters were sad to see him go.

Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman recently interviewed Thatcher about his time in WWE, where he was a member of the "NXT" brand, and the former Superstar revealed why his run there didn't work out in the end. The former "NXT" star said that "different things are valuable to different companies," and wrestlers don't have control over those variables.

"We just go out, we do our thing, we do what we do and if it works for the current situation, then great. If it doesn't, then it doesn't. That's just how it is; that's with every company in wrestling and it's timing and it's situational."

Thatcher also noted that he was grateful to be kept on as long as he was. When officials introduced their vision for "NXT 2.0," Thatcher transitioned into a backstage role as a coach at the Performance Center. When he was eventually released, he was joined by some of his peers whom he looked up to, and that helped soften the blow for Thatcher.

"[The] list of people that left on the same day that I did, I'm glad I went out with that list. Because Mr. Regal was on that, Hideki Suzuki was on that, Samoa Joe was on that. So if you're going to go out, those are the guys you're going out with."