Former WWE Official Is Perplexed By Austin Theory's MITB Cash-In

The wrestling world was left stunned during Monday's "WWE Raw" as Austin Theory tried and failed to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins' United States Championship, bringing an end to that period of his career. This all went down in the main event segment of the show, and should have been a major talking point, but during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas said that they might not "want to remember what happened" in that moment

The situation unfolded after Bobby Lashley answered Rollins' US Title open challenge, but he never ended up having a match. Instead, he just destroyed the champion around the ringside area, and Korderas admitted, "I like the new attitude from Bobby Lashley," however, there were obvious plotholes in this situation. "All he [Lashley] did was beat up Seth Rollins, and then walk away which brought Austin Theory out to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase which I thought was for a World Title or a Universal Title," Korderas questioned. "I get it, makes the US Championship feel a little more important, but at the same time the way they accomplished or went through the ending on Monday night, it was too complicated, it was too convoluted."

The situation certainly caused confusion as the briefcase has typically been reserved for World Title opportunities, and the lack of explanation is something that Korderas doesn't think "worked and clicked with the audience," or himself. However, Theory himself is keeping a positive attitude after losing an opportunity that has vaulted others to main event status, insisting that he will "never stop" in a social media post.

