JBL And Rey Mysterio Set To Reunite On WWE Table For 3

John Bradshaw Layfield and Rey Mysterio have a storied history together. The two WWE stars feuded in 2006 when Mysterio was the World Heavyweight Champion. JBL challenged the luchador for the title at WWE Judgment Day, but was unsuccessful.

They would face off again at Wrestlemania 25, this time for JBL's Intercontinental Championship. Despite a prematch attack from JBL, the "Master of the 619" defeated the "Wrestling God" in a whopping 21 seconds to become the new champion. It would be JBL's last match in WWE (except for a one-off appearance on the 2014 Royal Rumble match), as he announced his retirement the next day.

JBL and Mysterio are set to meet once again, although this time in a much different setting. WWE announced on Twitter that JBL, Mysterio, and Booker T will appear on the next episode of "Table For 3." The show consists of wrestlers past and present sitting around a dinner table talking about some of their favorite stories and moments from their careers.

All three men were staples of "WWE SmackDown" during the Ruthless Aggression era. They're also all former World Heavyweight Champions who had memorable runs between 2002 and 2008. In addition, all three feuded with one another at various points in their careers.

Given their history, JBL and Mysterio should have much to talk about. The episode will be available to stream tomorrow on the Peacock app in the U.S. and on the WWE Network everywhere else.