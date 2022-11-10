Backstage News On Bobby Roode's Injury Status And WWE Return

Bobby Roode, who last performed in the ring for WWE on June 25 at a house show in Amarillo, Texas, is reportedly on his way back. According to PWInsider, Roode was recently spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, a city regularly visited by seriously injured and recovering WWE performers. As a result of Roode's recent follow-up trip to Birmingham, PWi was told that Roode is set to return to television soon after seemingly overcoming the worst of his injury troubles.

In September, Roode revealed on social media that he had undergone a medical procedure, but did not disclose what the surgery was for, though we do know that Roode was taken care of by Southlake Orthopedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham. In regard to Roode's potential forthcoming return to WWE programming, the 24-year wrestling veteran is reportedly being touted for a return to the "SmackDown" brand. Roode's last televised in-ring match for WWE came on "WWE SmackDown" in the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on April 1.

During Roode's time with Impact Wrestling, formerly known as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, between 2004 and 2016, he became a two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion, a six-time TNA World Tag Team Champion, a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, and a one-time TNA King of the Mountain Champion. Roode left Impact in March 2016 and appeared at "NXT" TakeOver: Dallas the following month. During his time with "NXT," Roode became a one-time "NXT" Champion before moving to WWE's main roster in August 2017, where his success has been largely limited to the tag team division, as he won the "Raw" Tag Team Championship with Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler, respectively, and the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship with Ziggler. Roode also won the WWE United States Championship in January 2018.