Bobby Lashley Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In WWE Gimmick Match

At WWE Crown Jewel, the wrestling world witnessed history, the first time Brock Lesnar squeaked his way through a victory in the WWE while looking like the lesser man in the contest. After being thoroughly decimated by Bobby Lashley, Lesnar landed a corner-assisted roll-up pin combination, getting the victory over "The All Mighty" by the skin of his teeth. After the match, Lashley continued the beat-down on Lesnar, continuing to show that he was the alpha that night, locking in his patented "Hurt Lock" until Lesnar's face went tomato red.

Since suffering defeat in Riyadh, Lashley joined WWE The Bump to talk about his feud with Lesnar, given that the two monsters both hold one win over each other, detailing what the next logical step is in their rivalry. "He's making it personal, if he makes it personal okay we fight at a different level," Lashley said. "That's why at Crown Jewel, I didn't care about winning the match. I wanted to kick his ass and I wanted to let him know that I don't appreciate what he's been doing this entire time.

"If you make it personal, it's a street fight. The next time we fight, I don't even think it should be in a ring, I think we should go fight outside, I think we should grab YouTube, let somebody grab a camera and meet us out on a street and let us beat each other down and see who doesn't get up afterward." "The All Mighty" continued to add that if Lesnar wants to make their feud even more personal "then we have to go and fight that way and I'm okay with it." The former WWE Champion displayed his penchant for brawling this past Monday when he viciously caused chaos to end "WWE Raw."