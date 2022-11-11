The Bizarre Steve Austin And Eddie Guerrero Feud That Started With Karaoke

During his 40 years in charge of WWE, Vince McMahon wasn't always the easiest man to please. Such was the case on the May 20, 2002, episode of "WWE Raw," when Eddie Guerrero and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin met in a bar for a segment that also involved Austin's wife, Debra.

On an episode of his "Something to Wrestle" podcast, longtime WWE producer Bruce Prichard discussed the feud that was set to begin between the two Hall of Famers in 2002, which got so far as the opening set-up segment in the bar. But Austin and the company were not seeing eye-to-eye at the time, and WWE had just re-hired Guerrero after his brief return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. On the horizon, they were preparing Austin for a feud with Brock Lesnar that would ultimately never happen. It all felt just a little bit off to Prichard, who is on record as saying, "It was probably some of the worst TV that I ever did."

So why didn't it work out? There are any number of reasons to choose from, ranging from Austin's issues with the creative team at the time to his personal issues outside of the ring (he was arrested for domestic abuse three months after the bar segment), and even Guerrero's real-life struggles with addiction — he had gotten a DUI in November 2001, which led to his initial ousting from WWE.