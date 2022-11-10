Bruce Prichard Recalls Tense Exchange Between Vince McMahon And Undertaker

Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, and Vince McMahon had a close relationship when they worked together in WWE. McMahon — who retired from his position earlier this year — even inducted Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame back in April. However, while the pair are longtime friends, they have had some heated exchanges throughout the years.

On the latest episode of "Something to Wrestle," Bruce Prichard sat down with Eric Bischoff to discuss the Montreal Screwjob. During the conversation, Prichard recalled a tense experience between McMahon and Calaway, which arose as a result of the aforementioned incident that saw McMahon screw Bret Hart out of the WWE Championship at Survivor Series 1997.

At the time, McMahon interrupted a private conversation between Prichard and Calaway regarding the incident, and "The Deadman" wasn't happy with his boss at the time.

"[Vince] came over and was like, 'Mark, how ya doing?' And Mark cut him off and said, 'When I'm done with him, I'll come and find you. And Vince walked away, and I was like, 'Man, he didn't deserve that, and you're the last person who should have really done that to him today.'"

According to Prichard, Calaway spoke to Vince afterward and they "hashed all their s*** out." That said, the WWE Hall of Famer wasn't the only person who was angry with McMahon, as Prichard was also disappointed about not being clued in on the matter. However, McMahon didn't tell him as he didn't want his long-term associate to have to lie to anybody in the locker room.