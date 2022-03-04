The Undertaker took to Twitter this evening and reacted to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

As noted, Vince appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today and revealed that he will do the honors for The Dead Man during WrestleMania 38 Weekend. Taker said he couldn’t think of anyone better to induct him into the 2022 Class.

“After over 30 years of long roads traveled, countless hours of TV, and one hell of a ride together… couldn’t think of anyone better to put me in the #WWEHOF than @VinceMcMahon. One final ride together, old-timer!!!,” Taker wrote.

In making the announcement, Vince praised Taker, the man and the character, and said this induction will be one of the hardest things he’s ever done because he loves Taker. Vince has inducted just a few names over the years – former executive and mayor James Dudley in 1994, Steve Austin in 2009, and Donald Trump in 2013.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, after the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air that night. WWE will be announcing more 2022 Hall of Famers soon.

Stay tuned for more. Below is Taker’s full tweet, along with a clip of Vince making the announcement on The Pat McAfee Show:

After over 30 years of long roads traveled, countless hours of TV, and one hell of a ride together… couldn’t think of anyone better to put me in the #WWEHOF than @VinceMcMahon.

One final ride together, old-timer!!! https://t.co/hcAGtApTR0 — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 3, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]