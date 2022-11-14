Andre The Giant And Robin Wright's Relationship On The Princess Bride Explained

André the Giant, in real life known as André René Roussimoff, lived a challenging life. He would be the center of attention anywhere he'd go as people couldn't help but stare at the 7-foot-4-inch giant, which was something that irritated him.

But, on the sets of "The Princess Bride," he felt equal to the rest of the cast and crew because they treated him as if he were a human and not a special attraction, according to his co-star Mandy Patinkin.

During this stage in his life, the many years of wrestling and his acromegaly took a toll on his body. He was dealing with many aches and pains to the point where he struggled to do some of the physical stunts in the film.

André the Giant had appeared in various movies and TV shows in his acting career, but none was more notable than his performance in "The Princess Bride." He was coming off the heels of his battle royal victory at WrestleMania when he was cast as the lovable Fezzik — a part that was actually developed with André in mind, as per The Wrap. He worked alongside Robin Wright, who took on the leading role of Buttercup, and the two appeared in several scenes together.

Wright rose to fame for her work on the NBC soap opera, "Santa Barbara," a part that brought her Daytime Emmy Award nominations. Following the success of "The Princess Bride," she would go on to star in films and television such as "Forrest Gump," "Unbreakable," "Wonder Woman," and "House of Cards."