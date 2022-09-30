The Tragic Life Of Andre The Giant

Many times when someone prominent passes away, people will posthumously praise that person as a "giant among men" — well, if they are male, that is ("giantess among women" isn't considered quite so flattering). Few, however, fit the accolade so well as the late André René Roussimoff, a Frenchman who literally towered above his peers at a colossal 7'4. Possibly there was a bit of hyperbole going (as per The Cold Wire, he may have been a mere 7'2), but you'd still get a crick in your neck trying to look him in the eye without a telescope. Not only was Andre the Giant outsized in body, but his personality, too, was larger than life.

Looking back on the life of one of wrestling's most beloved big men, you'd be hard put not to smile at some of his more outrageous antics such as car-tipping and farting on his opponents, but there's also a shadow that hangs over him. By now we all know his story's sad ending with him dying at only 46 years old. (If you're young enough to question the word "only," we'd like to point that Rey Mysterio and Edge are pushing 50, Chris Jericho's already hit the half-century mark, and Sting is over 60.) Even sadder than Andre's early death, however, is the fact that the very condition that made him a super-sized superstar was slowly and painfully killing him throughout much of his short life.