Bob Orton Jr.'s Road Trip That Ended In Him Being Tased In His Room
Wrestling has provided some of the craziest stories, with Bob Orton not being immune to the crazy life of pro wrestling. Orton had a fruitful run in WWE in the '80s and was even in the main event of WrestleMania I. He was in the corner of "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, who faced Hulk Hogan and Mr. T and were accompanied by Jimmy Snuka. Orton wound up managing the losing team at the first edition of "The Show of Shows."
Bob is the father to 14-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton, who has far surpassed his father in terms of accomplishments and the legacy he has in the business. However, Bob was no slouch either, as he won multiple titles when he was a part of the NWA, most famously the NWA World Tag Team Championship in 1984 alongside Don Kernodle.
His in-ring career kicked off in 1972, and 50 years later, he's still wrestling, competing at an independent show in October. However, life wasn't always peaches and cream on the road for Orton as he was once tased by police.
Bob Orton had his sleep interrupted, and then tased
Bob Orton was sleeping in a hotel bedroom one night and received a phone call. "They got your two buddies down here hand-cuffed and they're getting ready to take them to jail," Bob Orton said to THE HANNIBAL TV. "'They want you to bail them out.' ... I locked myself out of my room, naked. So, I call down, 'Hey.' The cops come up to let me in my room, but the cops come up with the manager or a guy with a key."
After the cops made their way up with Orton, he proceeded to put on his clothes, however, the cops followed him into his room. Orton yelled at the cops and told them they were not allowed to enter his room, which is when he was tased. "This cop shocked me three times with a taser, and I pulled out the tasers and threw them back at him and said, 'I'm going to throw you over that rail.'"
He discussed what happened following the cop tasing him three times. "Of course, all the cops grabbed him and got him out of there." Orton disclosed that the police treated him well following this encounter, probably due to the fact that they did not want any more trouble.