Viewership Info For WWE And A&E's WrestleMania 1 Biography

Sunday night on A&E, the "Biography: WWE Legends" episode about WrestleMania 1 aired, and the details of the viewership figures for the broadcast have now been revealed.

The episode, which served as the season finale, was watched by 385,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics. It's said this particular episode, which went head-to-head with AEW's pay-per-view, All Out, on Sunday night, was the least-viewed "WWE Legends" broadcast to date. Additionally, the show was viewed by 91,000 people aged 18 to 49, for a 0.07 P18-49 rating. Furthermore, compared to last week's episode that focused on the career of Rey Mysterio, total viewership was down 13%, and down amongst 18 to 49 viewers by 42% from last week's 158,000 viewers.

The series first premiered in April 2021, with special features on WWE Hall of Famers such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, and Bret "The Hitman" Hart, before A&E ordered more episodes that started to air weekly from July. The latest episodes have seen more WWE Hall of Famers' careers spotlighted, including the "Rated R Superstar" Edge, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Goldberg, and The Bella Twins.

WrestleMania 1 took place on March 31, 1985, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY. The event was headlined by Hulk Hogan and Mr. T successfully teaming up against Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff in a tag team match. The broadcast was a major success for WWE after then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon gambled his entire promotion on the idea — WrestleMania has ultimately become a global phenomenon and the organization's biggest show of the year, airing from major stadiums across North America.