One Of Jericho's Major WCW Heel Moments Involved Beating Rey Mysterio With A Toolbox

Chris Jericho has donned many monikers in his legendary career. From "Y2J," to "The Wizard," and "The Painmaker," the veteran wrestler has evolved several times throughout his career. Perhaps one of the more vicious iterations came in early 1998 when the "Lionheart" vied for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

After defeating Eddie Guerrero on an episode of "WCW Thunder," Jericho was named the No. 1 contender for the Cruiserweight Championship. He soon went on to face the champion at the time, Rey Mysterio, at the company's Souled Out pay-per-view on January 24, 1998.

The match was quick with high-flying offense, and the two battled back and forth. At one point, Mysterio launched Jericho face-first into the steel steps at ringside. Ultimately, Jericho would counter a top-rope hurricanrana from Mysterio with the Liontamer submission to earn the win and the title. After the match, however, Jericho's victory celebration promptly turned into an assault.