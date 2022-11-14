One Of Jericho's Major WCW Heel Moments Involved Beating Rey Mysterio With A Toolbox
Chris Jericho has donned many monikers in his legendary career. From "Y2J," to "The Wizard," and "The Painmaker," the veteran wrestler has evolved several times throughout his career. Perhaps one of the more vicious iterations came in early 1998 when the "Lionheart" vied for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.
After defeating Eddie Guerrero on an episode of "WCW Thunder," Jericho was named the No. 1 contender for the Cruiserweight Championship. He soon went on to face the champion at the time, Rey Mysterio, at the company's Souled Out pay-per-view on January 24, 1998.
The match was quick with high-flying offense, and the two battled back and forth. At one point, Mysterio launched Jericho face-first into the steel steps at ringside. Ultimately, Jericho would counter a top-rope hurricanrana from Mysterio with the Liontamer submission to earn the win and the title. After the match, however, Jericho's victory celebration promptly turned into an assault.
The Lionheart turns heel
In the weeks leading up to Souled Out, Chris Jericho gradually began to turn heel. Most noticeably, Jericho threw tantrums after losing and was especially angry after his loss to Diamond Dallas Page on "Nitro," calling it embarrassing.
After defeating Rey Mysterio to become the new WCW Cruiserweight Champion, the crowd –- who usually embraced Jericho –- began booing him. Jericho snapped and warned the crowd. "Let me give you a reason to boo," said Jericho.
The new champion then began to stomp at Mysterio, who was still in the center of the ring. Jericho then launched his opponent to the outside, before propping him up on the same set of steel stairs. Subsequently, the frustrated Jericho grabbed hold of a toolbox, ramming it into the knee and leg of Mysterio.
This action would effectively keep Rey Mysterio out of action and off television, and solidify Jericho's heel turn. Six months later, Mysterio surprised his rival with his return at Bash at the Beach and the returning star defeated Jericho to regain the title he had lost in January.