Backstage News On WWE WarGames Promotion And Plans

On November 26, the first WarGames matches to ever take place in WWE — not counting its "NXT" revival – will occur at Survivor Series, and more details are emerging on the company's potential plans for the match concept moving forward.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is looking for "some great visual shots of big spots" that happen during the men's and women's bouts to aid with future WarGames promotion; the match will become a regular fixture for the WWE main roster from this point on. WWE isn't fond of having to use footage from its past "NXT" WarGames bouts — particularly since a good amount of it contains wrestlers who no longer wrestle for the company. However, until they can get a fresh batch of footage from these upcoming WarGames matches, WWE has no choice but to do its best with what it has.

WarGames, which was created by the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, debuted in July 1987 at the third annual Great American Bash. After Jim Crockett Promotions was sold to Turner Broadcasting in 1988, WarGames later became a key fixture on the World Championship Wrestling calendar, with matches taking place annually at the Fall Brawl pay-per-view from 1993 until 1998. The final WarGames match in WCW took place on the September 4 episode of "WCW Monday Nitro." Although WWE purchased WCW in 2001, the WarGames match concept was not used by the company until November 2017, when then-"NXT" chief Paul "Triple H" Levesque reintroduced the double steel cage at "NXT" TakeOver: WarGames.