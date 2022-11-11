Dave Bautista Wants In On Video Game Film Franchise

Former WWE World Champion Dave Bautista has let it be known on social media that he really wants to be a part of Netflix's live-action feature film adaptation of a very popular video game property.

Via Twitter, Bautista posted a short clip of himself lobbying for a role in "Gears of War," following Netflix's announcement that the streamer would be moving forward into that video game universe in a team-up with the game's developer, The Coalition. In the video, Bautista can be seen opening a case containing a suit of armor, which he is later shown wearing while uttering the words "It's about f*****g time." He wrote "I can't make this any easier. @gearsofwar @netflix #marcusfenix #GearsofWar" to go along with those moving images. Bautista has lived in the world of "Gears of War" before, becoming a playable character in "Gears of War 5."

After several failed attempts at "Gears of War" being adapted into a big-screen project elsewhere, Netflix is aiming to be the one to make this happen. The plan calls for a movie and an adult animated series, and, while there are no directors or producers attached to the project just yet, Bautista is determined to be out there in front once things eventually move to the casting stage. "Gears of War" launched back in 2006 for the Xbox 360; the most recent release in the series came in 2019.

Bautista, whose acting resume is best known for his role as Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but more specifically the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films. Since fully committing to Hollywood, Bautista retired from the squared circle — his final match was a loss to former Evolution teammate Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in a No Holds Barred match.