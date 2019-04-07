No Holds Barred Match, Triple H's Career on the Line: Batista vs. Triple H

We go to the ring and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is out as a guest commentator for this match. A black SUV pulls up on the stage as a team of security guards in all black line the ramp. Batista exits and makes his way down the ramp as the pyro goes off. Batista enters the ring and slips while entering the ring.

Batista then goes to ringside for a staredown with Michaels. A video starts playing on the big screen with a Mad Max/Fast & Furious theme to it. One of the custom cars drives out onto the stage. A man is driving the hot rod and Triple H is perched on the back, wearing a hoodie and a mask. There's a large skull on the front of the hot rod. It revs up some and then stops at ringside. Triple H's music starts up as he stares Batista down from the back of the car. Triple H hits the apron and poses as fireworks go off in the stadium.

The bell rings and they meet in the middle. Batista strikes first, ramming Triple H into the corner with shoulder thrusts. Batista with more offense and a big shot to drop Triple H. Triple H comes back and knocks Batista over the top rope to the floor. Triple H follows and Batista sends him over the announce table to the floor. Triple H ends up tackling Batista at ringside, mounting him with right hands again. Batista goes after Triple H at ringside but Triple H grabs a tool box and throws it at him. Triple H pulls a heavy chain from the box and whips Batista across the back with it. Triple H with another big shot across the bare back with the chain. Triple H chokes Batista with the chain now, putting part of it across his face and pulling back.

Triple H keeps up the attack on the outside and brings the steel steps into play. Triple H grabs a pair of Vise Grips into the match and tries to break Batista's hand with it. Triple H goes on and grabs a steel chair from next to Michaels. Triple H brings a pair of needle-nosed pliers into the ring now, laughing. Triple H places a chair over Batista to keep him down, taking a seat in it and taking the pliers to Batista. Batista screams and the crowd pops as Triple H rips the nose ring out of The Animal. Batista stumbles out of the ring to the floor and sells what happened. Triple H look at the ring and laughs before grabbing the chain. Triple H comes off the apron with a chain in hand but Batista counters and sends Triple H over the announce table.

Batista drives Triple H down on top of the Spanish announce table. Batista keeps control on the outside and slams Triple H down on the table once again. Batista works Triple H over and whips him into the barrier. Batista brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count after more offense. Batista with shots to the gut and a splash in the corner for another pin attempt. Triple H with a jawbreaker to the knee. Batista charges in the corner but hits the ring post. More back and forth now. Batista with another two count. Triple H is down on the outside and Batista follows. Batista sends Triple H into the announce table and then grabs half of the steel steps. Batista rams them into Triple H's face.

Batista places half of the steel steps on top of the Spanish announce table next. He points at Michaels as a warning. Batista positions Triple H on top of the steps, which are on top of the announce table. Batista goes up on the announce table and calls for a Batista Bomb on the steel steps part. Triple H counters and back body-drops Batista from the Spanish table and steel onto the main announce table. The table does not break.

They both stand up on top of announce tables and face off. Triple H throws a DX crotch chop and runs across the tops of the table, hitting a Spear to send Batista through the German announce table. Fans pop. They are both down on top of the debris now. They both struggle to get up and stumble to the ring. They trade shots at the apron and both go down on the floor. Batista is in the ring now while Triple H is sitting up on the floor. Triple H goes under the ring and brings his signature sledgehammer out. Fans pop.

Triple H brings the sledgehammer into the ring but Batista levels him with a big Spear. Batista covers for a close 2 count. Triple H ends up charging in the corner with a sledgehammer but he gets rocked. He charges again and gets hit with another big shot. Batista goes on and hits the Batista Bomb for a close 2 count. Batista goes to the floor and brings half of the steel steps into the ring. Batista places Triple H on the top turnbuckle and hits him in the face while trying to position him. Batista climbs up and rocks Triple H with more right hands. Triple H manages to slide underneath and powerbomb Batista on top of the steps in the ring. Triple H delivers a Pedigree and covers for a close 2 count.

Triple H grabs the sledgehammer and waits for Batista to get up. He charges with it but Batista blocks and rocks him. Batista drops Triple H on the steps with a big, stiff DDT. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair suddenly appears at ringside and hands a sledgehammer to Triple H. Flair then has words with Batista from ringside as Batista also has a sledgehammer. Flair taunts Batista and Batista is angry. Triple H gets up with his sledgehammer, runs and leaps off the steps with the sledgehammer, decking Batista in the face with it. Triple H delivers another Pedigree for the pin to win.

Winner: Triple H

