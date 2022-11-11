Reynosa Fan Shot Outside Lucha Show In Mexico

Operating out of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, the KAOZ Lucha Libre promotion is one of the more well known independent promotions in Mexico, generally featuring well known luchadores and luchadoras such as Cibernetico, Faby Apache, and countless others. But this past week, the promotion is in the news for a far different reason after tragedy struck following one of the bigger shows KAOZ expected to run this year.

As discussed by Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a fan was shot following KAOZ's Hagamos El Adios De Un Idolo (Say Goodbye to An Idol) event on November 6 in Arena Coliseo Monterrey. Meltzer noted that as attendants exited the arena, a van pulled up and a man emerged, shooting the fan twice before jumping back in the van and departing. The man who was shot, who Meltzer noted hailed from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, a city nearly two hours away from Monterrey, was well known in the area by fans and wrestlers as a mask collector. Meltzer further stated that police in the area believe he may have been targeted, and that the fan's departure from the arena had been signaled to the shooters by someone inside, allowing them easy access to commit the crime.

As one might guess, Meltzer revealed the shooting caused a panic, with fans running back inside for shelter. Veteran luchador Fresero Jr., who wrestled in tag team action earlier in the evening, was credited with helping fans and calming the situation in the immediate aftermath. While Meltzer didn't provide any information regarding the victim's status, a report from Mexican publication El Notre noted that the fan unfortunately passed away.