Full Lineup Revealed For WWE SmackDown World Cup, Two Wrestlers Advance

WWE unveiled the full 8-man lineup for the ongoing "SmackDown" World Cup Friday, and two Superstars advanced to the second round of the tourney on the 11/11 "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis.

First, Mexico's Santos Escobar defeated Japan's Shinsuke Nakamura with Avalanche Phantom Driver, scoring the biggest win of his WWE career. This was also Escobar's first-ever singles match on WWE TV since he was called up to the main roster last month.

In the second World Cup tourney match, USA's Braun Strowman made quick work of India's Jinder Mahal, finishing off The Modern Day Maharaja with a Monster Bomb.

The other two first-round matches will take place on next week's show, pitting Ricochet (USA) against Mustafa Ali (USA), and Sami Zayn (Canada) against Butch (England). The winners of those two bouts will advance to semi-final matches against Strowman and Escobar, respectively.

WWE has confirmed that the semi-finals of the tourney will take place on the 11/25 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Providence, RI. That show will be the final stop before the Survivor Series premium live event in Boston, MA. It's possible the tourney culminates at Survivor Series.

The winner of the inaugural "SmackDown World Cup" will receive a future title shot against Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.