Ronda Rousey's Title Challenger Set For WWE Survivor Series

"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi is confirmed for the Survivor Series premium live event on November 26.

The title match was made official on the 11/11 "WWE SmackDown" where Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge to emerge as Rousey's next challenger.

At one point, Rodriguez seemed to gain the upper hand by physically dominating her opponents on the outside, which included a nasty powerbomb on Li. However, Morgan took out both Rodriguez and Deville with a big splash, leaving only Evans and Shotzi to do battle in the ring. Shotzi capitalized on the situation, finishing off Evans with the Never Wake Up for the pinfall victory.

Following her victory, Shotzi was congratulated by Emma in the backstage area. Shayna Baszler would interrupt the segment, telling Shotzi that she just "won a beating of a lifetime" and not a title shot against Rousey. In response, Shotzi vowed to "surprise Ronda and the entire world" at Survivor Series. Baszler then asked Shotzi to turn around and utter those words to Rousey, following which she put Shotzi to sleep with the Kirifuda Clutch.

Baszler and Rousey, known to be close friends in real life, have aligned on WWE TV over the past few weeks, with both women urging each other to tap into their "inner killers" instead of trying to please the WWE Universe.

A little later, WWE confirmed a singles bout between Baszler and Shotzi for next week. Rousey will likely be ringside for the match.

The match at Survivor Series will mark Shotzi's first-ever singles title shot on WWE programming, which would include "NXT" and other brands. The only time she held gold was in April-May 2021 during Shotzi & Ember Moon's brief run as "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions.