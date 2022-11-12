GCW Nick Gage Invitational 7 Live Coverage (11/12): Deathmatch Tournament, Alex Colon Vs. Sawyer Wreck Vs. Hunter Freeman, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Nick Gage Invitational 7 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

The seventh Nick Gage Invitational takes place from Summit Park District, IL. The event will be the first Game Changer Wrestling show to air live on FITE+ since the promotion announced their switch to the subscription service. Moving forward, all GCW events will air on the FITE+ subscription service, with past events also available to view.

The field for the invitational has been set for the seventh Nick Gage Invitational, as Alex Colon, John Wayne Murdoch, Ciclope, Toshiyuki Sakuda, Sawyer Wreck, Big Joe, Hunter Freeman, Miedo Extremo, and Cole Radrick all battle to be crowned the winner of this year's tournament. Past winners of the Nick Gage Invitational include MASADA, Matt Tremont, Masashi Takeda, Nick Gage, Mance Warner, and Alex Colon. In last year's final, Colon defeated Masahi Takeda to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Championship and win the sixth Nick Gage Invitational in a deathmatch.



Announced card before the event

* Big Joe vs. John Wayne Murdoch in a Nick Gage Invitational 7 match

* Toshiyuki Sakuda vs. Ciclope in a Nick Gage Invitational 7 match

* Miedo Extremo vs. Cole Radrick in a Nick Gage Invitational 7 match

* Alex Colon vs. Hunter Freeman vs. Sawyer Wreck in a Nick Gage Invitational 7 match