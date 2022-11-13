Former WWE Writer Reveals Scrapped Plans For Harts Versus McMahons

MLW owner Court Bauer made a recent appearance on AdFreeShow's "The Insiders" and discussed his time writing for WWE among a litany of topics. One subject that came up was the initial plan for the New Hart Foundation; specifically, a feud with the McMahons that almost came to be in WWE in 2006 or 2007.

"Bret [Hart] was back in the orbit of WWE after coming to terms with Vince [McMahon]," Bauer said. "At one point, it was going to be Bret versus Vince at WrestleMania 22 in Chicago, and then Bret was a little uneasy about doing it. They eventually did it, much differently, a few years later. But the original idea was going to be the Harts, and the Hart Foundation, versus the WWE — Vince, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Shane [McMahon], Shawn's students. At the time, the idea would be ... Paul London, you had Brian Kendrick, and then they were gonna sign Bryan Danielson."

Bauer explained that the WWE team was initially set to feud against Bret, Jim Neidhart, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Natalya Neidhart, Teddy Hart, Tyson Kidd, and potentially more. However, McMahon had reservations about Teddy in particular, saying that he had a "self-masturbatory gimmick."

"Truth be told, Teddy outlasted me in WWE," Bauer continued. "I left the summer of 2007, and he stayed around for a little bit more. So I don't know how that ended up going, but clearly he didn't end up on air and the other guys did."

According to Bauer, even Chris Jericho was set to become involved in the feud at some stage. Bret Hart eventually facec off against McMahon in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania 26 in 2010, but the initial storyline would never come to pass as originally envisioned.

