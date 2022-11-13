Natalya Opens Up About First Time Triple H Put Full Faith In Her

In April 2023, WWE Superstar Natalya will celebrate her 15-year anniversary on the main roster. In the time since her debut, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart has set three Guinness World Records: the most WWE matches by a woman; most WWE wins by a woman; and most WWE pay-per-view/premium live event appearances by a woman. In addition, Natalya has been both Divas and SmackDown Women's Champion, as well as co-holder of the Women's Tag Team Championship with Tamina.

With all those accomplishments, one of the most memorable moments of her career was Triple H trusting her to have the match of the night with Charlotte Flair in the finals of "NXT" Women's Championship tournament at "NXT" Takeover in 2014.

"I asked him what my time limit was and he said to me, 'You don't have a time limit, just go out there and do your thing and just do the match you want to do,'" Natalya said on the "Faction 919" YouTube channel. "And it was the very first time in my career that somebody said 'you don't have a time limit,' and I always thanked Hunter for that. It was always sort of like one of those things where I'd never been trusted with something like that before."

The trust was well-placed, as Natalya and Charlotte delighted the Full Sail University crowd with a 17-minute match that ended with Charlotte emerging as the second "NXT" Women's Champion. The women received a standing ovation during their post match congratulatory hug.

