The Guinness Book of World Records has acknowledged WWE pay-per-view records set by RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton and Natalya.

As we’ve noted, Orton set a new record for the most WWE pay-per-view appearances by a male Superstar when he and Riddle defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at the WWE Survivor Series earlier this month. Orton now h as 177 WWE pay-per-view matches, breaking the previous record held by WWE Hall of Famer Kane.

Guinness touted this record set by Orton with a post on their website today.

The post also touted how Natalya has set the record for the most WWE pay-per-view appearances for a female Superstar with 68, after she represented Team SmackDown in the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series, which was won by Team RAW.

Natalya actually set the record for most WWE pay-per-view appearances back in 2017, passing WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the time. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is currently ranked #2 with 59 WWE pay-per-view appearances.

Natalya responded to the nod and commented on how proud she is.

“Thank you @GWR for recognizing this. Really proud of this. [folded hands emoji] #IronWoman,” she wrote.

WWE also responded to the Guinness tweet with two goats, tagging Orton and Natalya as two of the greatest of all-time.

Guinness also noted how WWE records are featured on page 90 of their Guinness World Records 2022 book.

You can see the related tweets on Orton and Natalya below: