Kane recently spoke with The Doug Collins Podcast where he talked about the future of WWE and the possibility of Triple H taking over. Kane admitted that he is a genius and could take WWE to new heights.

“Triple H has, I think, an amazing mind for the wrestling industry,” Kane claimed. “I think that if I were to say one person that could really take the company and take it even higher and even further, it would be him. He’s got that kind of talent. He’s a genius at this stuff. But we will see what the future holds, certainly.”

Another wrestler that Kane spoke about was Steve Austin. He believes that his becoming a huge star was an accident, but he was able to take it and make it work.

“I was there when Austin took off. That was kind of an accident, I don’t think that anyone ever expected that he would achieve what he did. You look at Rock and you could tell early on that Vince thought that Dwayne had whatever it took to go all the way, right? When you think professional wrestler and you watch Steve, he’s an old-school professional wrestler, right? That’s not necessarily a recipe for success with the way that Vince was taking things. But Steve was able to take it and he was the right person at the right time and had the right character at the right time, and was able to tap into that, ‘everybody hates their boss and wants to give their boss a Stone Cold Stunner,’ and he did it.

“Of course, a lot of that is down to Vince too,” Kane stated. “He played the antagonist and did really well. But, nevertheless, that whole thing, I don’t think anybody would have ever predicted in 1996 or whatever that within a couple of years Stone Cold Steve Austin would be right where Hulk Hogan was, or is, as one of the true icons of the sport. We all knew that Dwayne was going to do tremendous things, just because he’s naturally talented and so gifted.”

However, Kane made it clear he believes that Ric Flair is the greatest of all time. The Big Red Machine spoke about how cool it is to simply know him.

“I know Ric Flair. To me, Ric Flair is the greatest professional wrestler ever,” he proclaimed. “When I think of a professional wrestler, I think of Ric Flair. I know the guy, which is pretty awesome.”

