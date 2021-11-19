Paul “Triple H” Levesque has resurfaced in a video posted on TikTok. It’s believed to be the first video of the WWE executive since he had heart surgery following a cardiac event.

The video shows Triple H wearing a hardhat as he walks in a group led by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan. The group is touring a construction site, presumed to be the new WWE headquarters being built in Stamford, Connecticut.

Triple H has not made any public appearances since his surgery. He did tweet a statement in September.

“I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people,” Triple H said. “I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for Shawn Michaels & all the Superstars & crew at WWE NXT.”

Triple H is WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development, running the NXT brand prior to his surgery. During his absence, the brand relaunched as NXT 2.0 with Shawn Michaels taking over the leadership responsibilities.

WWE talents were reportedly not given any timetable on when Triple H would return to work full-time. WWE executive Bruce Pritchard provided a brief update on Triple H’s health earlier this month on his podcast, Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard.

“He is feeling better, he’s coming along good,” Prichard said. “He’s moving along man, more power to him!”

The construction of the new WWE headquarters is still in its early stages. A report earlier this week stated that WWE employees are expected to begin moving into the company headquarters by the end of 2022. WWE originally planned to have construction completed in time for employees to move into their news offices earlier this year. That timeline was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.