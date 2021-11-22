WWE Hall of Famer Kane took to Twitter this evening and congratulated RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton on breaking his record for most WWE pay-per-view appearances at the Survivor Series tonight.

As we’ve noted, Orton is set to break the record for most WWE/WWF pay-per-view appearances at tonight’s Survivor Series pay-per-view as he and Riddle team up to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Orton is currently tied with Kane at 176 pay-per-view matches, according to data from The Internet Wrestling Database.

In an update, The Big Red Machine tweeted a congratulatory message to The Viper tonight, calling him one of the best ever.

“Congratulations to @RandyOrton who will break my record for most career PPV matches at #SurvivorSeries Without a doubt, the Viper is already one of the best ever and still at the top of his game!,” Kane wrote.

Below is Kane’s full tweet: