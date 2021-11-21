John Cena gave his thoughts about Randy Orton breaking the record for most WWE PPV appearances at tonight’s Survivor Series.

Orton is set to surpass Kane to stand alone at the top with 177 PPV matches. He’ll be teaming up with fellow RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle against WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

“Tonight’s #SurvivorSeries achievement by @RandyOrton is nothing short of mythical,” Cena wrote. “I hope @WWE superstars and @WWEUniverse understand just how incredible it is. A milestone I’ll never reach and ALWAYS admire. So proud of you Randy. Thank you for the inspiration! #Respect”

Keeping with the theme of stats, according to Wrestling Data, Randy Orton has been in the ring the most with John Cena at 267 matches (including development and house shows). Most recently, the two were in the ring together in the 2018 Royal Rumble.

Earlier this week, Orton commented on his achievement.

“I’ve never been one to keep records or stats throughout my career. Early on, it was laughable to consider in my profession you had ‘wins’ and ‘losses’. You certainly wouldn’t talk about it, with the boys much less fans. But I’m fortunate to have some fans (and friends) hat have done just that, kept my stats. Not just wins and losses, but damn near everything you could think of!

“It came to my attention that tomorrow at Survivor Series I’ll set a new record for most PPV matches by anyone in WWE history. The following night on RAW coincidentally, if I have a match, I’ll have had more matches on RAW than anyone in history. I saw this online, checked it, and it is true… kind of hard to believe, as it feels like I only started down in OVW yesterday.

“I just wanna take a minute in light of these ‘stats’, and let everyone out there that’s ever supported me in any way know that I am thankful. I also know with all of my heart that I couldn’t have done it without you. Now on to my 15th Survivor Series…man time flies don’t it? #WWE #SurvivorSeries #RAW”