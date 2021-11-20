RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton took to Twitter this week and commented on how he will break a WWE pay-per-view record as he and Riddle face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Sunday’s Survivor Series event.

As noted before, Orton is set to break the record for most WWE/WWF pay-per-view appearances at the Survivor Series this Sunday as he is currently tied with WWE Hall of Famer Kane at 176 pay-per-view matches, according to data from The Internet Wrestling Database.

In an update, Orton tweeted on the milestone and noted that if he wrestles on Monday’s post-Survivor Series edition of RAW, then he will have had more RAW matches than anyone in history.

For what it’s worth, the same source for the WWE pay-per-view stats, The Internet Wrestling Database, has Orton ranked #2 for the most RAW matches with 431 as of today, just short of Kane at 436. Orton’s record in those RAW matches is 224-164-43, while Kane’s is 214-181-41.

Orton went on to thank his supporters, adding that he knows with all of his heart that he never could’ve done it without them. You can read his full post below:

“I’ve never been one to keep records or stats throughout my career. Early on, it was laughable to consider in my profession you had ‘wins’ and ‘losses’. You certainly wouldn’t talk about it, with the boys much less fans. But I’m fortunate to have some fans (and friends) hat have done just that, kept my stats. Not just wins and losses, but damn near everything you could think of! It came to my attention that tomorrow at Survivor Series I’ll set a new record for most PPV matches by anyone in WWE history. The following night on RAW coincidentally, if I have a match, I’ll have had more matches on RAW then anyone in history. I saw this online, checked it, and it is true… kind of hard to believe, as it feels like I only started down in OVW yesterday. I just wanna take a minute in light of these ‘stats’, and let everyone out there that’s ever supported me in any way know that I am thankful. I also know with all of my heart that I couldn’t have done it without you. Now on to my 15th Survivor Series…man time flies don’t it? #WWE #SurvivorSeries #RAW”

