Randy Orton is set to break the record for most appearances in a WWF/WWE PPV, according to The Internet Wrestling Database.

The RAW Tag Team Champion is currently tied with Kane at 176 and will surpass him at this Sunday’s PPV. Randy Orton and his tag partner, Riddle, are scheduled to face WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at the show.

Rounding out the top five for most WWF/WWE PPV showings: The Undertaker (174), Triple H (173), and John Cena (163).

Orton’s first PPV took place at SummerSlam in 2003. Involved in the second-ever Elimination Chamber Match for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match featured: Triple H (then champion), Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Shawn Michaels, and Kevin Nash.

Randy Orton entered the match third and was eliminated second via pinfall by Goldberg. Triple H beat Goldberg to retain the title.