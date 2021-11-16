As we’ve noted, WWE confirmed yesterday that RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton & Riddle (R-K-Bro) will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Orton reacted to the news via Twitter, revealing that he’s been eagerly looking forward to wrestling The Usos. While responding to WWE’s Twitter account, Orton wrote:

This is one match I’ve been looking forward to awhile. #SurvivorSeries #TeamRaw

Monday’s RAW saw a Six-Man Tag Match featuring Seth Rollins & The Usos vs. R-K-Bro & Big E. It was the first time in more than 7 years that Orton shared the ring with The Usos for a televised match. Back in 2014, Orton and Batista faced The Usos for a few matches on RAW.

Orton and Riddle have been RAW Tag Team Champions since SummerSlam where they beat AJ Styles & Omos for the titles. You can see Orton’s tweet below.