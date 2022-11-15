Kristal Marshall Feels Former WWE Diva Was Underpraised And Undervalued

Kristal Marshall thinks that one former WWE superstar from the Divas era deserves more praise than she has gotten over the years. A former WWE superstar Marshall told Just Alyx that she believes Melina was mostly under appreciated during her run.

"I can never stop giving her her flowers," Marshall said. "I think that Melina is underpraised and undervalued. I think she personifies what a diva is. She's controversial, she's sexy, she's athletic as hell, she's a showwoman, she's all of those things, and somebody that can evoke such emotion, sometimes a visceral reaction from fans, it's really endearing. That's what wrestling's all about. It's about how much emotion can you draw from your fans. I think she's one of the best, and I hope one day we get to see her in the Hall of Fame."

Melina was a two-time WWE Divas Champion and a three-time WWE Women's Champion during her tenure in the company, and was released by WWE in 2011. She has made sporadic appearances for the company since that time. Most notably, she was a surprise entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Outside of WWE, Melina made her rounds on the independent circuit. She's also made appearances for the likes of Impact Wrestling, NWA, and Lucha Underground. She was even a part of the first America tour for popular the Japanese wrestling promotion, STARDOM.

