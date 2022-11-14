Will Ospreay Wants Match Against Top Noah Star

Will Ospreay has his eyes set on facing one of the top stars in Japan.

In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, the high-flier opened up about a list of professional wrestlers he'd like to one day take on inside the squared circle. Ospreay named multiple stars from the WWE that he'd one day like to face off against – such as a dream matchup with Seth Rollins or Ricochet – while he also referenced recent collaborations like the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event between NJPW and AEW that have made crossover matches possible.

"I personally hope that the political problems of each group will gradually disappear," Ospreay told Tokyo Sports, according to a Japanese translation.

At the top of Ospreay's list, however, appears to be one of the top stars from Japan's Pro Wrestling NOAH organization.

"I have the same respect for wrestlers I face in the ring, regardless of which group they belong to," he said. "It's not an exaggeration to say that I've been influenced the most by Marufuji. I want to fight him."

Ospreay last tried to throw his hat in the ring for a match with Marufuji in late 2021, when the Japanese star tweeted out a question about who would face him in an upcoming match. Ospreay responded, "oi," appearing to offer himself up, but Marufuji simply responded with a "smirking face" emoji that seemed to indicate the match was impossible at the time.

However, the global landscape of professional wrestling has started to change in recent months, Ospreay noted in his interview with Tokyo Sports. "I think we are at a turning point now," Ospreay said.