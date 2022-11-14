Enzo Reflects On Being Ejected From WWE Survivor Series 2018

Real1, fka Enzo Amore, says it was all a part of the plan to cause a stir in the crowd for Survivor Series 2018.

The former WWE Crusierweight Champion was released from the company back in January of that year following sexual assault allegations, which were later dropped in May after there was insufficient evidence following the investigation. Enzo turned his attention towards a rap career before deciding to show up at Survivor Series, but merely as an audience member in the crowd. On the latest episode of "DDP Snake Pit," Real1 mentions how a mutual friend of his and Diamond Dallas Page advised against it.

"He told me 'Don't do that. Do not buy a ticket to Survivor Series, put on a wig, show up in the second row and stand up on your seat. You're an idiot,'" Real1 told Page and Jake Roberts. "And I said, 'Look, I'm really not trying to go back. Okay? I'm trying to make a name for myself and I will want to still wrestle and I want to create a character that's off his hinges that people will watch.'"

Real1 did show up, stood up on his chair and got banned from Los Angeles' Staples Center from there on, but his intent was all something he envisioned beforehand. He knew it was something WWE wasn't going to show on camera and that alone would cause a stir with fans at home who are paying attention to the crowd.

"What are you gonna do? You're going to go on your phone and you're going to type in to see what was the crowd reacting to that they're not showing on camera? And now all of a sudden, 'Number one trend in the world,' right?"