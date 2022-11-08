Enzo Discusses WWE Release And Circumstances Around It

In January 2018, former WWE star Enzo Amore — real name Eric Arndt — was suspended and then released by the company after allegations of rape surfaced on social media by a woman named Philomena Sheahan. Sheahan alleged that she had been drugged, and Arndt had raped her in October of the previous year.

Months later, following the end of a police investigation into the matter, it was announced that no charges were to be filed regarding the case. Sheahan would continue to maintain that the allegations were true, while Arndt would go on to make a controversial appearance in Ring of Honor before eventually moving on to MLW as well as a variety of smaller independent promotions.

During a recent appearance on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast, Arndt shared his perspective on the investigation and the fallout of the allegations. "I was young, naive, and had a lot of growing up to do," Arndt said. "With that said, one thing I would never do is hurt a woman physically, and this is the first time I'm telling my story."

Arndt went on to say that he had respected women his entire life, including an anecdote about being kicked out of college for fighting someone who had allegedly assaulted a female friend. He stated that he came out the other side of the allegations a better man and that his entire family was affected by the incident. Throughout his lengthy statement, Arndt made no acknowledgment of his accuser or any specific details regarding what did or did not occur between them, other than reaffirming his innocence in the matter.

"It is important to note that I was never contacted by police, or even questioned," Arndt continued. "No charges, no trial."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).