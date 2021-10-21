Former WWE Star Enzo Amore (now known as “nZo” on the indie circuit) spoke with TMZ Sports earlier today, revealing he will be returning to televised in-ring competition.

His next appearance is scheduled for MLW Fusion Alpha on November 6 in Philadelphia, but the actual episode will air at a later date. nZo, hopeful to impress the higher ups in MLW, sees this as an opportunity for longevity with the company.

“Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absolutely not. Line ’em up and knock ’em down,” nZo says.

The 34-year-old also commented on his run with WWE that ended in 2017 after he was accused of sexual assault– a case that was closed with no charges filed.

“I have nothing but good things to say about the opportunity I was given [in WWE] because without it, I don’t know where I’d be.”

nZo has been preforming on the independent circuit throughout the Summer, but he marks his debut with MLW as a major turning point. He had some threatening comments for the MLW roster to wrap up his discussion with TMZ.

“Now it’s time for me to get in the ring with real competition and beat the hell outta’ them. I’m not playing games. If you can beat me up, then do it. I’m standing in from of you, I’m in the ring. And I don’t really need to talk to anybody in the back. If you wanna talk to me then feel free, but if I see you in the f***ing ring and you happen to be my opponent, just know I’m coming forward.”