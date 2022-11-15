What Maven, The Original WWE Tough Enough Winner, Is Up To Today

Maven stunned the world when he eliminated the Undertaker from the 2002 Royal Rumble. Shocked, the Undertaker retaliated by eliminating the young Superstar himself and attacking him with a chair. Accordingly, Maven earned an Undisputed WWF Championship title shot the following week on "WWE Raw," for technically never being eliminated from the Rumble — as Undertaker was not an active competitor in the match at the time of Maven's elimination.

The inaugural "Tough Enough" co-winner went on to briefly feud with "The Deadman," defeating him for the Hardcore Championship. In total, Maven captured the respective title on three different occasions before later leaving WWE in 2005.

Following his release from the company, Maven ventured into some work with Total Nonstop Action (TNA) and occasional work on the independent circuit. In 2007, however, Maven formally retired from professional wrestling. "My love for the business went on hiatus," he told the "Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling Podcast." Maven then traded in his wrestling boots for full-time work as an independent contractor and television host, later finding himself "in the heart of the financial district."