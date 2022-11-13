NJPW's Kevin Kelly Announces New Wrestling Promotion

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announcer Kevin Kelly is embarking on a new adventure in the wrestling industry. On November 13, Kelly announced via Twitter that he is involved in a brand-new promotion called American eXcellece Wrestling. The first event will take place on Saturday, January 7, and will emanate from the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse in Pennsylvania.

In his tweet, Kelly also revealed the logo for his upstart promotion. The words "American X Wrestling" are on display with the American flag featured inside the "X." Following his big announcement, a fan asked Kelly if he would be doing commentary for his events. Kelly responded with "no" initially, noting that they are only focused on live events to start. However, he seems open to sitting at the announce desk once they "get things cranked up."

Kelly has been involved in the wrestling industry since debuting as a ring announcer on the independent scene in 1991. He joined WWE in 1996 as a backstage interviewer and eventually became a commentator for "Raw" in the midst of the Attitude Era. After his WWE release in 2003, Kelly eventually joined Ring of Honor and served as their lead play-by-play announcer from 2011 to 2017. Since 2015, Kelly has been one of the voices for NJPW's English commentary.

American eXcellence Wrestling is not the first promotion to emanate from the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse. WWE ran that venue for a number of years from 1979 to 1985. Many legends have competed there including the likes of Ted DiBiase, Bob Backlund, and Andre The Giant.